Kelly Stafford responds to Marvin Jones Jr. report

When the 2021 new year begins in March, it will become official that Matthew Stafford has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

On Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that as soon as the news broke that Stafford was being traded, he began receiving texts from players around the league that want to join him in Los Angeles.

According to Schefter, “one of those players who is expected to be interested in joining Stafford in Los Angeles is Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr, per sources. Jones is scheduled to be a free agent this winter and he grew up in Fontana, California, and later attended Cal. The Rams and Jones seem like a natural fit even before free agency begins March 17.”

Well, it looks like Kelly Stafford, who is good friends with Jones Jr.’s wife Jazmyn, is pretty damn excited about Matthew and Marvin teaming up in Los Angeles.