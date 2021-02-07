Sources say players texted Matthew Stafford to join forces in Tinseltown

Sharing is caring!

Matthew Stafford is heading to the Los Angeles Rams and according to a report from Adam Schefter, he could lure some free agents to join forces with him in Tinseltown.

One of those players, according to sources of Schefter, is Detroit Lions wide receiver, Marvin Jones Jr.

Shortly after the Rams and Detroit Lions agreed to a trade that would send Stafford out west, the quarterback began receiving texts from players who wanted to come join him in Los Angeles, per sources.

One of those players expected to be interested in joining Stafford in Los Angeles is Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., per sources. Jones is scheduled to be a free agent this winter, and he grew up in Fontana, California, and later attended Cal. The Rams and Jones seem like a natural fit even before free agency begins March 17.

Nation, which players would you like to see join Stafford in Los Angeles?

Shortly after the Rams and Lions agreed to a trade that would send Matthew Stafford out West, the quarterback began receiving texts from players that wanted to come join him in Los Angeles, per sources.https://t.co/IPae5YJp6e — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2021