Kelly Stafford reveals what Matthew Stafford said to her the moment the photographer fell off stage

By now, you have almost certainly seen the video of the female photographer who fell off of the stage in front of Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford during the Super Bowl Parade.

According to the photographer, she fractured her spine and broke her cameras during the fall.

As soon as the photographer fell off of the stage, you can see Matthew say something to Kelly and turn and walk away. Kelly then proceeded to walk toward the end of the stage to check on the photographer.

Now Kelly has revealed what Matthew said to her the moment the photographer fell off of the stage.

From Bro Bible:

Kelly: There was a photographer who stepped off the back of the stage. They had asked if wanted a picture and I was like ‘yes’ because looking back at my camera roll I have literally zero (pictures) of Matthew and I. And when she offered, she stepped back and fell. It was an awful, awful moment. Matthew looked at me and said ‘check her please, and turned around’.

I went straight to her and I could see that she was okay. Kind of stayed there and went and got some help. Long story short, we followed up with her the moment we got in the car. Matthew looked at me and said ‘hey, will you contact her with the Rams and see how she’s doing.’

They did that. We think she’s going to be okay. Next day we wake up, not okay. Matthew actually texted her himself. And that’s kind of where the story ended. But I do know that the reaction. thatthe world saw, in that split second. That’s not what you (Matthew) wished was your reaction.

Matthew: That obviously happened really quickly and suddenly and unexpectedly and I wish I had a better reaction in the moment. I didn’t. I apologized to her for that. But I’m glad that all in all she’s doing alright.