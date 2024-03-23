fb
W.G. Brady

Kerby Joseph calls out Matthew Stafford for not protecting one of his own

Lions Notes

Kerby Joseph calls out Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has made a name for himself as a formidable force in the secondary, with eight interceptions in his first two seasons in the NFL. That said, his hit on Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee during the NFL Wild Card round, which resulted in an injury, sparked controversy when Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford labeled Joseph a “dirty player.”

Kerby Joseph calls out Matthew Stafford

What did Kerby Joseph Say?

In a recent interview, Joseph defended his actions, stating the hit was a crucial play in the game and expressing surprise at Stafford’s reaction. He argued that Stafford should have done a better job protecting his teammate by not throwing the ball in a situation where Joseph was clearly in position to make a play.

“First off, I want to say prayers out to that boy and his family, ‘cause I know I got some heat from that hit,” Joseph said. “It’s all cool, I ain’t really tripping on it. But I made the play, and I was kind of, not necessarily gonna say happy but I was up about making the play. I didn’t know he was messed up how he was, but that was a crucial play in the game. If they got that play, then it’s game over for us.

I had to make that play and I was excited that I made that play. I got up and then Matthew Stafford came at me. It was crazy because, at first, I’m up, celebrating with my team. And then I hear, ‘Hey, that’s a good hit.’” 

“When I heard it, I was just shocked. I’m like, bro, I’ve got to tackle him,” Joseph explained. “In my head, I’m saying, if you’ve seen it on film, you should’ve never thrown it because you saw me see him open. You’ve got to do a better job protecting your guy. You’ve seen me back there when I’m locked in. I’m playing the game too.” 

Matthew Stafford dismisses Detroit Lions fans Matthew Stafford does not mince words

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Kerby Joseph’s Defensive Impact: Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has quickly established himself as a key player in the secondary, with eight interceptions in just two seasons, showcasing his physicality and playmaking ability.
  2. Controversial Hit and Response: Joseph’s hit on Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee during the NFL Wild Card round led to criticism from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who called Joseph a “dirty player.” Joseph defended the hit as a crucial play and expressed surprise at Stafford’s reaction, suggesting that Stafford should have protected his teammate better.
  3. Debate on Player Safety: The incident highlights the ongoing debate in the NFL regarding player safety, the fine line between aggressive play and unnecessary roughness, and the responsibility quarterbacks have in protecting their receivers from potentially dangerous situations.

The Bottom Line – A Reflection on Responsibility and Safety

The exchange between Kerby Joseph and Matthew Stafford underscores the intricate balance between competitiveness and safety in the NFL. As players navigate the demands of the game, incidents like these prompt a deeper reflection on the responsibilities each player holds, not just for their team’s success, but also for the well-being of their fellow athletes. The dialogue sparked by Joseph’s hit and Stafford’s response adds another layer to the ongoing conversation about safety and sportsmanship in professional football.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

