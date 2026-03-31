Kerry Carpenter Sets ‘Unfortunate’ Detroit Tigers Record

It’s only four games into the 2026 season, but Kerry Carpenter has already found himself on the wrong side of franchise history.

The Detroit Tigers outfielder has struck out 10 times to begin the year, the most by any Tigers hitter through the first four games of a season.

A Difficult Opening Stretch

Carpenter’s struggles have been consistent from game to game, culminating in a four-strikeout performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Through four contests, he is hitless in 11 at-bats with a .000 batting average and a .154 on-base percentage. The strikeouts—10 in total—have been the most glaring issue, limiting his ability to contribute offensively.

While small sample sizes often define the opening week of a baseball season, the nature of Carpenter’s at-bats has stood out. He has frequently been overmatched, with opposing pitchers consistently generating swings and misses.

Context Matters

Carpenter’s slow start is notable given his track record. Entering the season, he had established himself as one of Detroit’s more reliable power hitters, compiling 70 home runs and an .822 OPS over his first five major league seasons.

He has typically been a middle-of-the-order presence capable of changing games with one swing, making this early stretch particularly uncharacteristic.

Early Season, Long View

There is, however, reason for patience. Baseball’s 162-game schedule often produces extreme statistical swings in the opening weeks, and even established hitters can endure brief stretches of ineffectiveness.

For Carpenter, the focus will likely be on simplifying his approach at the plate—improving pitch recognition, shortening swings in two-strike counts, and finding ways to put the ball in play.

What to Watch Going Forward

The coming days will be telling. If Carpenter begins to make more consistent contact, even without immediate results, it could signal a return to form.

For now, the Tigers will look for signs of adjustment from one of their key offensive contributors, knowing that his bat remains an important part of their lineup’s long-term success.