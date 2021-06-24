Kevin Durant finds his way into Twitter conversation to destroy Scottie Pippen

Sharing is caring!

You have to love Twitter!

Former Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen recently compared Kevin Durant to LeBron James and it was not pretty for Durant.

Pippen said that Durant may be a better pure scorer than James but James would never have taken a bad shot as Durant did in Game 7.

Well, Durant caught wind of Pippen’s comments and responded by pointing out one of Pippen’s few black eyes from his career.

“Didn’t the great Scottie pippen refuse to go in the game for the last second shot because he was in his feelings his coach drew up the play for a better shooter??”

OUCH!

