Le’Veon Bell throws shade at Chiefs head coach Andy Reid

For those of you wondering if Le’Veon Bell will eventually re-sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, don’t hold your breath as Bell recently took to Instagram and threw some shade at Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

From CBS Sports:

While conversing on an Instagram post that centered around someone spending $700 at McDonald’s, a user suggested that Bell re-sign with the Chiefs as he currently still sits on the open market. Bell replied to the plea to head back to Kansas City and showed zero interest. In fact, he revealed that he did not enjoy his time with the team and specifically playing for head coach Andy Reid.

“I’ll never play for Andy Reid again,” Bell commented. “… I’d retire first.”