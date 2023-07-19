Lions Training Camp: What you need to know if you plan on attending

As the excitement builds in anticipation of the forthcoming football season, the Detroit Lions are opening up their training camp to fans. Head Coach Dan Campbell and his squad are eager to showcase their preparation efforts for the new season.

Lions Training Camp Ticket Information

Tickets for the public training camps are due to go on sale from July 19 and can be purchased directly from DetroitLions.com.

Training Schedule

Mark your calendars for the following dates and times:

Saturday, July 29 – 8:30 a.m. (Lions Loyal Members exclusive)

Sunday, July 30 – 8:30 a.m.

Monday, July 31 – 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3 – 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 – 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 – 10:30 a.m. (joint practice with New York Giants, Lions Loyal Members exclusive)

Wednesday, Aug. 9 – 10:30 a.m. (joint practice with New York Giants)

Wednesday, Aug. 16 – 10:30 a.m. (joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars, Lions Loyal Members exclusive)

Thursday, Aug. 17 – 10:30 a.m. (joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars)

Lions Training Camp Parking Arrangements

Complimentary parking is accessible in designated lots located on Republic Dr., Federal Dr., and Fairlane Circle. There is also a free shuttle service available to the fans who park in the Fairlane Circle lots.

Catering

An array of food trucks and local restaurants will be offering delicious food, beverages, and more at the training camp site.

Gates Opening

For each training session, gates will open one hour before commencement.

Autograph Opportunities

Each day, selected Lions players will be available to sign autographs for fans post-practice.

Venue Guidelines

Fans are reminded that professional cameras (lenses over five inches long and/or 50mm or above), video cameras, selfie sticks, drones, food, beverages, coolers, lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas, large purses, or backpacks are not permitted at the training facility.

Only clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ will be permitted. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items following an appropriate inspection at the gate.

Small clutch bags/camera and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle or strap, can be carried into the practice facility's perimeter.

All cell phones should be switched off or set to silent/vibrate mode. The fan viewing area will consist of bleacher seating and additional standing areas.