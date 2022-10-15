Detroit Red Wings News

Little Caesars Arena erupts as Vladimir Konstantinov makes appearance [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
Detroit Red Wings Vladimir Konstantinov
Vladimir Konstantinov still has a special place in the hearts of Detroit Red Wings fans and he always will have a place in their hearts.

On Friday night, the Red Wings opened up their 2022-23 season at Little Caesars Arena with a 3-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

What did Red Wings fans do when Vladimir Konstantinov appeared on the jumbotron?

During the third period, with the Red Wings leading the Canadiens by a score of 1-0, Vladimir Konstantinov was shown on the jumbotron and the fans at Little Caesars Arena exploded.

Take a watch and listen as the crowd at LCA rises to their feet and chants, “VLAD-DY, VLAD-DY” as Konstantinov is shown on the screen.

This is awesome!

Via @RyanHanaWWP on Twitter

Steve Yzerman presents Stanley Cup to Vladimir Konstantinov

Steve Yzerman handing the Cup to Vladimir Konstantinov will go down as one of the greatest moments in Detroit Red Wings’ history.

June 16, 1998: The Detroit Red Wings’ dominance of the hockey world continues as they raised the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive year! No other team was able to repeat as Stanley Cup champions until the Pittsburgh Penguins did so in 2017.

When it was all over and the Red Wings had swept the Washington Capitals to secure their second consecutive Stanley Cup win, Konstantinov was wheeled onto the ice at MCI Center (now Capital One Arena) in Washington D.C. in his wheelchair. After Steve Yzerman received the Stanley Cup and raised it in celebration, he immediately placed the Cup on Konstantinov’s lap as the entire team gathered around in one of the most unforgettable moments in hockey history.

