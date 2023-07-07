Los Angeles Rams tried to trade Matthew Stafford

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi revealed that the Los Angeles Rams considered parting ways with their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, during the offseason. Lombardi shared this information on The Pat McAfee Show, stating that the Rams made a significant effort to trade Stafford before his option bonus became effective.

According to Lombardi, due to Stafford's hefty salary in the coming years, the Rams were unable to find a suitable trade partner.

“When his option bonus was getting ready to kick in, they attempted with a lot of effort to trade him,” Lombardi said. “Any team could've had him. The problem was you had to absorb the $59 million.”

"Before his option bonus was kicking in the Rams attempted with a lot of effort to move Matthew Stafford..



Why it Matters

While Stafford had an impressive first season with the Rams, leading them to a Super Bowl, his second season was plagued by injuries. At 35 years old, there are concerns about Stafford's ability to remain a reliable option throughout an entire season. If the Rams struggle early in the upcoming season, they may contemplate making substantial changes to their offensive strategy for 2024 and beyond.

Key Points

The Rams reportedly explored the possibility of trading quarterback Matthew Stafford during the offseason, according to former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi.

The Rams made a strong effort to trade Stafford before his option bonus took effect.

Stafford's high salary over the next few years made it challenging for the Rams to find a suitable trade partner.

Stafford had a successful first season with the Rams, leading them to a Super Bowl appearance.

Bottom Line: A Future in Flux

As the Los Angeles Rams contemplated trading Matthew Stafford, they confronted the uncertainty surrounding their quarterback position. Stafford's recent injury history and advancing age have raised doubts about his ability to perform at a consistently high level. The Rams' inability to find a trade partner due to his hefty contract highlights the financial challenges associated with acquiring or parting ways with a high-profile player. Looking ahead, the Rams' early-season performance in the upcoming season may dictate the direction of their offensive strategy for 2024 and beyond. The coming months will be crucial in determining Stafford's future with the team and the overall trajectory of the Rams' offense.