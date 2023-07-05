Marcus Sasser signs with Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly signed Marcus Sasser to his rookie scale contract. Sasser, selected as the No. 25 overall pick, joins the Pistons as a promising young guard who showcased his skills during his college career at Houston. With this signing, the Pistons further strengthen their backcourt, adding Sasser to a talented group of players that includes recent lottery picks Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

Assuming he receives the standard maximum allowable salary, Sasser is set to earn approximately $2.6 million in his rookie season, with the potential to earn nearly $13.5 million if he completes his full four-year rookie contract. The first two years of the deal are guaranteed, providing financial security for the young guard. The team options for the third and fourth years offer flexibility for the Pistons' future planning.

Sasser was outstanding in college

Sasser's accomplishments during his time at Houston are noteworthy. As a two-time All-AAC selection and a consensus 2023 first-team All-American, he demonstrated his abilities on the court. In the 2022-2023 season, Sasser posted impressive statistics, averaging 16.8 points, 3.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. These stellar performances earned him the prestigious AAC Player of the Year honors, further solidifying his reputation as a talented player.

Bottom Line – Sasser's Signing Sets Pistons on a Path to Success

The Pistons' signing of Marcus Sasser to his rookie contract is a significant move that strengthens their backcourt and enhances their overall roster. Sasser, a talented guard, brings a wealth of college experience and impressive achievements to the team. With recent lottery picks Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey already on board, the Pistons' backcourt becomes even more formidable and dynamic.