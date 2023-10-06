Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Mario Impemba’s message to Detroit Tigers fans goes viral

Mario Impemba's message to Detroit Tigers fans goes viral: Mario has made his decision.

Mario Impemba's message to Detroit Tigers fans goes viral

In case you have not yet heard, the Detroit Tigers play-by-play man Matt Shephard will not be returning for the Bally Sports Detroit booth for the 2024 season. Ever since that news broke, there have been a lot of Tigers fans who have taken to social media with one wish. That wish is that former Tigers play-by-play man Mario Impemba will return to his former stomping grounds.

Inside The Article
Mario Impemba's message to Detroit Tigers fans goes viralWhat did Mario Impemba Post?Impemba Is ‘Not Interested' In Returning To The BoothTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: The Past Will Not Become The Future
Detroit Tigers Opening Day Jim Price Mario Impemba's message

What did Mario Impemba Post?

On Friday, Impempa took to Twitter to thank all of the Tigers fans who have shown their support for him.

“To all Tigers fans: Just a note to express my appreciation for all of the support you have given me this week. It has been five seasons since I left the Tigers booth and in that time your loyalty has never wavered. Your support over my nearly two decades in the booth, and especially the last few days, is something that I will always remember. Tigers fans are truly unmatched. All my best.”

Read More

Scott Harris Offseason Plans: A Look at the Detroit Tigers' Strategy for 2024

Matt Shepard posts heartfelt message for Detroit Tigers fans

Top 5 replacements for Matt Shepard as the Detroit Tigers broadcaster

Mario Impemba

Impemba Is ‘Not Interested' In Returning To The Booth

For those of you hoping that Impemba will return as the Detroit Tigers play-by-play man, you will be sad to learn that is not going to happen. After news broke that Shepard was not going to be brought back, Tony Paul of the Detroit News contacted Impemba to see if he had interest in returning to Detroit as an announcer. Impemba told Paul that he does not expect to be contacted by Bally Sports, and even if he would, he would not take the job.

“Impemba, who turned 60 earlier this year, told me he doesn't expect to hear from the folks at Bally Sports Detroit — and even if he did, he is not interested,” Tony Paul wrote. “Impemba, 60, considers himself pretty much retired these days. He dabbles in some writing. He oversees some rentals he purchased in the early 2000s. And, most importantly, he's spending more time with family.”

Detroit Tigers Odds Beer Girl Joey Wentz Tyler Holton Luis Santana Tim Naughton Rich Hill Joe Rizzo Miami Marlins Blair Calvo Detroit Tigers Top Prospects Tyler Nevin Riley Greene Spencer Torkelson Isan Diaz Detroit Tigers to call up Sawyer Gibson-Long

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Matt Shephard's Departure: The news of Matt Shephard's departure from the Detroit Tigers' play-by-play position for the 2024 season sparked a wave of sentiment among Tigers fans. Many expressed their desire to see former Tigers play-by-play man Mario Impemba return to the broadcast booth.
  2. Mario Impemba's Gratitude: In response to the outpouring of support from Tigers fans, Mario Impemba took to Twitter to express his heartfelt appreciation. He thanked Tigers fans for their unwavering loyalty throughout his tenure in the booth, spanning nearly two decades. Impemba's message resonated with the passionate Tigers fanbase.
  3. No Return to the Booth: Despite the hopes of fans, Mario Impemba clarified that he has no intentions of returning to the role of Detroit Tigers play-by-play man. He considers himself largely retired at the age of 60, engaging in occasional writing but showing little interest in resuming his broadcasting career, even if approached by Bally Sports Detroit.

Bottom Line: The Past Will Not Become The Future

Mario Impemba's heartfelt message to Detroit Tigers fans serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring connection between broadcasters and the passionate sports communities they serve. While fans may have wished for his return to the booth, Impemba's decision to remain retired underscores his appreciation for their unwavering support. As the Tigers move forward with new voices in the broadcast booth, Impemba's legacy remains a cherished part of the team's history, celebrated by fans who continue to hold a special place in their hearts for the beloved play-by-play man.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?