Mario Impemba's message to Detroit Tigers fans goes viral

In case you have not yet heard, the Detroit Tigers play-by-play man Matt Shephard will not be returning for the Bally Sports Detroit booth for the 2024 season. Ever since that news broke, there have been a lot of Tigers fans who have taken to social media with one wish. That wish is that former Tigers play-by-play man Mario Impemba will return to his former stomping grounds.

What did Mario Impemba Post?

On Friday, Impempa took to Twitter to thank all of the Tigers fans who have shown their support for him.

“To all Tigers fans: Just a note to express my appreciation for all of the support you have given me this week. It has been five seasons since I left the Tigers booth and in that time your loyalty has never wavered. Your support over my nearly two decades in the booth, and especially the last few days, is something that I will always remember. Tigers fans are truly unmatched. All my best.”

Impemba Is ‘Not Interested' In Returning To The Booth

For those of you hoping that Impemba will return as the Detroit Tigers play-by-play man, you will be sad to learn that is not going to happen. After news broke that Shepard was not going to be brought back, Tony Paul of the Detroit News contacted Impemba to see if he had interest in returning to Detroit as an announcer. Impemba told Paul that he does not expect to be contacted by Bally Sports, and even if he would, he would not take the job.

“Impemba, who turned 60 earlier this year, told me he doesn't expect to hear from the folks at Bally Sports Detroit — and even if he did, he is not interested,” Tony Paul wrote. “Impemba, 60, considers himself pretty much retired these days. He dabbles in some writing. He oversees some rentals he purchased in the early 2000s. And, most importantly, he's spending more time with family.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Matt Shephard's Departure: The news of Matt Shephard's departure from the Detroit Tigers' play-by-play position for the 2024 season sparked a wave of sentiment among Tigers fans. Many expressed their desire to see former Tigers play-by-play man Mario Impemba return to the broadcast booth. Mario Impemba's Gratitude: In response to the outpouring of support from Tigers fans, Mario Impemba took to Twitter to express his heartfelt appreciation. He thanked Tigers fans for their unwavering loyalty throughout his tenure in the booth, spanning nearly two decades. Impemba's message resonated with the passionate Tigers fanbase. No Return to the Booth: Despite the hopes of fans, Mario Impemba clarified that he has no intentions of returning to the role of Detroit Tigers play-by-play man. He considers himself largely retired at the age of 60, engaging in occasional writing but showing little interest in resuming his broadcasting career, even if approached by Bally Sports Detroit.

Bottom Line: The Past Will Not Become The Future

Mario Impemba's heartfelt message to Detroit Tigers fans serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring connection between broadcasters and the passionate sports communities they serve. While fans may have wished for his return to the booth, Impemba's decision to remain retired underscores his appreciation for their unwavering support. As the Tigers move forward with new voices in the broadcast booth, Impemba's legacy remains a cherished part of the team's history, celebrated by fans who continue to hold a special place in their hearts for the beloved play-by-play man.