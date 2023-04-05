Marvin Jones Jr. says Detroit Lions culture has changed since Matt Patricia era

On Wednesday, Marvin Jones Jr. officially re-signed with the Detroit Lions. Speaking at his introductory presser, Jones Jr. noted that the Lions' culture is different than it was during his first go-around with the team. His first go-around ended, of course, when Matt Patricia was the head coach and Bob Quinn was the general manager.

Marvin Jones Jr. says Detroit Lions culture is different

While speaking at his introductory presser, Jones Jr. said that the Lions organization's culture is different than it was when he was there from 2016-2020.

“I love this city,” Jones Jr. said. “I love everything that has to do with it. ..The organization is different in terms of the culture.”

Big Picture: Jones Jr.'s return to the Lions is indicative of a culture shift

After the tumultuous Matt Patricia era, the Lions are looking to build a new identity and bring in players who fit that culture. The return of Jones Jr. is a sign that the Lions are moving in the right direction. Jones Jr. offers experience and leadership to a young Lions team, and his familiarity with the organization makes him a valuable asset. The Lions are in the midst of a rebuild, and adding a dependable veteran like Jones Jr. at a team-friendly price is a smart move.

The Bottom Line – Lions roar with the return of Jones Jr.

In a league where culture can make or break a team, the Lions have made a smart move by bringing back Jones Jr. The veteran wide receiver offers stability and leadership to a young team, and his return is indicative of a culture shift within the organization. With Jones Jr. back in the fold, the Lions are poised to take a step forward in the 2023 season.