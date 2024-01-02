Matthew and Kelly Stafford weigh in on NFL officials fleecing the Detroit Lions

After yet another example of NFL officials screwing the Detroit Lions, both Matthew and Kelly Stafford weigh in with their thoughts.

Fans of the Detroit Lions are again angry with the National Football League, and with good reason following the debacle at AT& Stadium on Saturday night. The two-point conversion that Detroit completed with just seconds remaining in regulation to take the lead was wiped out after referee Brad Allen decided that Taylor Decker had not declared himself an eligible receiver. And now, Matthew and Kelly Stafford are weighing in.

Matthew Stafford experienced several instances of being shortchanged

Former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is intimately familiar with the frustrations caused by officiating in the NFL. Having experienced multiple instances, including a significant one during the 2015 postseason game at the same venue where officials controversially picked up a penalty flag against the Cowboys, Stafford knows firsthand the impact of such decisions on the game's outcome.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford weigh in on the latest Lions controversy with the officials

During a recent episode of her podcast “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank”, Kelly Stafford stated that both she and Matthew reacted like Lions fans everywhere when the two-point conversion was called back.

“Holy s*it. It happened again,” she said. “Can I tell you the biggest scam of 2023? That Lions game. They (bleeped) y’all.”

She continued:

“It doesn’t matter if the game is in Dallas. There’s always rules made up when something happens with the Lions. Whether this is an NFL script or not where they want the Rams to play the Lions and they’re working to make that happen. I know people laugh at the idea of a script, but I’m kinda a believer in the script.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

NFL Referee Brad Allen found himself embroiled in controversy after his error in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys ended up screwing Detroit Lions fans everywhere. Both Matthew and Kelly Stafford weigh in on the latest example of the officials screwing the Detroit Lions. Few players in the National Football League know better about being shortchanged by the officials than Matthew Stafford from his time in Detroit.

Bottom Line: Detroit Vs. Everybody

The silver lining for the Lions this time is that their season isn't on the line, unlike the pivotal playoff game against Dallas. As division champions, they're preparing to host their first-ever playoff game at Ford Field.

Now, the Lions are focusing on their regular season finale, slated against division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, also at Ford Field.