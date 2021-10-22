Matthew Stafford sets NFL record during first 6 games with Los Angeles Rams

For years, I told anyone who would listen that former Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford was a top 5 signal-caller in the NFL.

Many people ripped me for that opinion, especially when I told them that he would someday be traded to a contender and everyone would get an opportunity to see what Stafford is all about.

Well, Stafford did get traded (to the Los Angeles Rams) and now he is showing the haters that he absolutely is a top 5 quarterback in the NFL.

In fact, Stafford leads the NFL with a QBR rating of 75.0 and he has already thrown 16 touchdown passes on the season.

Those 16 TD passes just so happen to be an NFL record for the most TD passes through six games with a new team.

On Sunday, Stafford and the Rams will host the Lions and you can bet his TD total will go up.

I told ya so 🙂