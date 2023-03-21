Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions making 2 controversial picks in latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft

We are neck-deep in free agency, which means the 2023 NFL Draft will be here before we know it. As it stands, our Detroit Lions hold the No. 6 and No. 18 overall picks in the opening round, and it is going to be extremely interesting to see who they pick in those slots. NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper has released his latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft, and he has the Lions making a pair of controversial picks in the first round. As you are about to see, Kiper has the Lions selecting DT Jalen Carter at No. 6 and TE Michael Mayer at No. 18.

Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions making 2 controversial picks in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Here is Kiper's rationale for the Lions selecting Jalen Carter at No. 6 and Michael Mayer at No. 18.

6. Detroit Lions (via LAR) Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Detroit added veteran corners Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley and versatile defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency, which likely signals it's going to pass on the top corners with this pick. But did you watch this defense last season? It ranked bottom of the league in most statistical categories, including yards per play allowed (6.2). The Lions have to keep trying to fix it.

The easiest way to do that? Take Carter, who has had a troubled few months. Last week, he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing for his alleged role in a Jan. 15 car wreck that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. He also showed up at his pro day nine pounds heavier than he was at the NFL combine, and he was unable to finish the position drills. He's no longer in the mix to be the No. 1 overall pick. Everything I've heard from people in the league, however, is he won't drop too far — he likely still will be a top-10 selection. Carter's talent is undeniable, and I could see a team such as the Lions taking him here, filling a position of need.

Detroit, which also owns the No. 18 overall selection, drafted Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 overall last year and got 9.5 sacks out of him. Carter would be a nice complement to Hutchinson's skill set.

18. Detroit Lions Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

I got the Lions help along the defensive line at No. 6, and I wouldn't be surprised if they double-dipped here with another pick on defense. That unit was that bad last season. Instead, let's pivot to the other side of the ball. They traded away T.J. Hockenson last fall and used a committee approach to the tight end position, with Brock Wright, James Mitchell and Shane Zylstra each catching at least 11 passes. All three are under contract for 2023, but shouldn't Detroit try to upgrade?

Mayer is the most complete tight end in this class. He's physical as a run-blocker, and he can run seam routes and get open for quarterback Jared Goff. He caught 67 passes for 809 yards and nine touchdowns last season and had 180 catches in his college career. He could be the lead guy in Detroit.

Bottom Line: Lions' roster would be better with Carter and Mayer but are they the correct picks?

