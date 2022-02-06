in NFL

Miami Dolphins reportedly on verge of landing new head coach

The Miami Dolphins made the decision to part ways with head coach Brian Flores earlier this year, and it looks as though the vacancy at the position could soon be filled.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are zeroing in on hiring San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel:

The move has since been confirmed by the Dolphins:

The longtime assistant to Kyle Shanahan, this is a significant loss for the 49ers.

