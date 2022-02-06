Miami Dolphins reportedly on verge of landing new head coach

The Miami Dolphins made the decision to part ways with head coach Brian Flores earlier this year, and it looks as though the vacancy at the position could soon be filled.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are zeroing in on hiring San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel:

Sources: Miami is working on a deal with 49ers’ OC Mike McDaniel to be their next head coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2022

New #Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who is multiracial, is the first minority head coach hired in this cycle — replacing Brian Flores, who filed a class action lawsuit last week regarding a lack of diversity in hiring. The #49ers will receive two third-round compensatory picks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 6, 2022

The move has since been confirmed by the Dolphins:

We have agreed to terms with Mike McDaniel. Welcome to Miami, Coach! pic.twitter.com/Hk5gIQsc6l — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 6, 2022

The longtime assistant to Kyle Shanahan, this is a significant loss for the 49ers.

BONUS CONTENT – Matthew Stafford says he wishes he could look as cool as Joe Burrow

Next Sunday, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

In advance of the game, Stafford was asked about his thoughts on Burrow and he admitted that he wishes that he looked that cool in his second year in the league.

The rest of the article can be read here.