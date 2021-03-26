Miami Dolphins trade No. 3 overall pick in blockbuster trade

by

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are trading the No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick (SF’s comp pick for Robert Saleh hiring) and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

It looks like the 49ers will get their new QB while the Dolphins will roll with Tua Tagovailoa.

Whoa! Let the games begin!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.