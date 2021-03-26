Miami Dolphins trade No. 3 overall pick in blockbuster trade

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are trading the No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick (SF’s comp pick for Robert Saleh hiring) and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

It looks like the 49ers will get their new QB while the Dolphins will roll with Tua Tagovailoa.

Whoa! Let the games begin!

Filed to ESPN: Dolphins trading No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick (SF’s comp pick for Robert Saleh hiring) and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, per sources. Blockbuster deal with massive ramifications for years to come. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021