Detroit Lions News

Micah Parsons on facing Detroit Lions: ‘There can only be one Lion’

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Micah Parsons Detroit Lions

When the Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, their No. 1 priority is going to be stopping Micah Parsons.

Featured Videos

Parsons, who is only in his second year in the NFL, has already emerged as one of the best players in the league, and it seems as if he just keeps on getting better.

If the Lions are going to have any chance of pulling off an upset against the Cowboys, they will have to keep Parsons off quarterback, Jared Goff.

What did Micah Parsons say about facing the Detroit Lions?

Micah Parsons Detroit Lions

Micah Parsons recently spoke to reporters about the Cowboys’ upcoming matchup against the Lions and he made it very clear that “there can only be one Lion.”

On the “Lion-backer” facing the Lions: “There can only be one Lion, man. … When you’re the lion, you’re the alpha. There’s always younger lions that are coming. That’s how I look at it. There’s only one lion!”

Via Cowboys Country

Parsons added that he really wants to pick up his first career interception.

On his desire for his first career interception, and wanting that as well as sacks: “Yeah, I’m still looking for my interception. I need my interception. For sure. I’m still doing both … We’re trying to create mismatches. We’re trying to create openings. The more you can do, the more we can open up the playbook and the more fun and creative it gets. Talking to (coordinator Dan Quinn), we have a bunch that we draw up every week.”

Nation, do you think the Detroit Lions can pull off the upset over the Dallas Cowboys?

Could Kerby Joseph start at SS for ...
Could Kerby Joseph start at SS for Detroit Lions?
TAGGED: Detroit Lions, DETvDAL, Micah Parsons
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: 5 Lions not spotted at Friday’s practice
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Micah Parsons Detroit Lions
Micah Parsons on facing Detroit Lions: ‘There can only be one Lion’
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: 5 Lions not spotted at Friday’s practice
Dylan Larkin
Dylan Larkin – Fan Favorite or On His Way Out?
UDrinkImake small business friday
UDrinkIMake – Small Business Friday 2022
Lost your password?