Micah Parsons on facing Detroit Lions: ‘There can only be one Lion’

When the Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, their No. 1 priority is going to be stopping Micah Parsons.

Parsons, who is only in his second year in the NFL, has already emerged as one of the best players in the league, and it seems as if he just keeps on getting better.

If the Lions are going to have any chance of pulling off an upset against the Cowboys, they will have to keep Parsons off quarterback, Jared Goff.

What did Micah Parsons say about facing the Detroit Lions?

Micah Parsons recently spoke to reporters about the Cowboys’ upcoming matchup against the Lions and he made it very clear that “there can only be one Lion.”

On the “Lion-backer” facing the Lions: “There can only be one Lion, man. … When you’re the lion, you’re the alpha. There’s always younger lions that are coming. That’s how I look at it. There’s only one lion!” Via Cowboys Country

Parsons added that he really wants to pick up his first career interception.

On his desire for his first career interception, and wanting that as well as sacks: “Yeah, I’m still looking for my interception. I need my interception. For sure. I’m still doing both … We’re trying to create mismatches. We’re trying to create openings. The more you can do, the more we can open up the playbook and the more fun and creative it gets. Talking to (coordinator Dan Quinn), we have a bunch that we draw up every week.”

