Mic’d up video emerges of the moment Rams WR Van Jefferson found out his wife was in labor during Super Bowl

By now, you have probably heard or read the story about how Los Angeles Rams WR Van Jefferson‘s wife went into labor during Super Bowl LVI and had to be taken to the hospital on a stretcher.

Well, video has now emerged of the moment Jefferson found out that his wife was at the hospital having the baby.

This is pretty awesome.

Incredible. Here is the moment Rams WR Van Jefferson found out his wife was going into labor after the Super Bowl. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/XEpJTDicLs — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 16, 2022

Here is a photo that Jefferson tweeted out of his wife and new baby. Congrats to the Jefferson family!