Michigan already listed as huge underdog vs. Ohio State

The countdown is on and it will not be long until the defending Big Ten Champion Michigan Wolverines take the field for the first time since losing to Georgia in the College Football Playoffs.

2021 was a heck of a season for Michigan but they will have their work cut out for them in 2022 as they are losing quite a few key players from their defense, including Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

But despite losing those key players, and others, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh believes the defense could be better in 2022 than it was in 2021.

“When you lose players like Ojabo, Aidan Hutchinson, Dax Hill, Josh Ross, that’s gonna be the first question: how are you gonna replace those guys?” Harbaugh told Jon Jansen on the ‘In the Trenches’ podcast. “I think its potential, and I think you’re kind of seeing it develop before your own eyes, I think that our defense could be better. A no-star defense. I’ve been a part of many of them that were the great defenses. It creates more competition within the position, guys are more hungry. Upshaw, Julius Welschof, Mike Morris, Jaylen Harrell, Braiden McGregor, I mean, right there. We’re talking EDGE guys, that’s quite a group.

“And then young guys, too — TJ Guy, Kechaun Bennett, Derrick Moore, Micah Pollard — liking the things I’m seeing from him. I think the position is gonna be good. I know I judge with our own team — we go two-minute, get into the competitive period. The EDGE rushing felt the same as it did this time last year. They’re tough to block. We’ll keep at it, but there’s some real good signs there.”

Ohio State already listed as huge favorite over Michigan

In order to get back to the College Football Playoffs, the Wolverines will almost certainly have to beat Ohio State in Columbus in their final regular season game, a game where the Buckeyes are already listed as a huge favorite.

In fact, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, Ohio State is currently a 14-point favorite over Michigan for their November 26th matchup in Columbus.

Nation, if you had to place a bet right at this moment, would you bet on Ohio State or Michigan?

