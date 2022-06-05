Michigan baseball gets BLOWN OUT by Louisville

The Michigan baseball team had been cruising ever since the Big Ten Tournament began and it continued through their first two games of its NCAA tournament regional. In fact, the Wolverines defeated Oregon (8-6) and Louisville (7-3) in their first two games to advance to the regional final, where they ran into Louisville again on Sunday.

Unfortunately, Louisville brought their hitting sticks with them and Michigan had no answer as the Cardinals blew out the Wolverines 20-1.

With the loss, Michigan is no one game away from elimination. They will take on the same Louisville team again on Monday night with the winner advancing to the Super Regional, where they will face either Texas A&M or TCU.

Michigan had no answer for Louisville on Sunday

Michigan had won 9 of their previous 11 games, including winning four of five to win the Big Ten Tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament with an automatic bid.

But the Wolverines ran into a buzz saw on Sunday as Louisville scored in six of nine innings, including scoring four runs in the opening inning to set the tone.

Michigan’s only run of the game came on a home run by Joey Velazquez in the third inning. Velazquez also plays on the Wolverines football team.

Fortunately, for Michigan, this is a double-elimination situation so they still have an opportunity to defeat Louisville and move on to the Super Regional.

Michigan is now 33-26 on the season (3-9 against RPI Top 25 teams).

