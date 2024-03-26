Welcome aboard: Michigan Basketball introduces new head coach Dusty May in Ann Arbor this afternoon.

It’s the dawn of a new era for the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team, with Dusty May stepping in as the new head coach following the departure of Juwan Howard. May joins from Florida Atlantic University, where he spent the last six seasons and played a pivotal role in transforming the program into a success story. Under his guidance, FAU achieved a program-best record of 35-4 last season.

Michigan was thrilled to welcome Dusty May to Ann Arbor

Shortly after the hiring, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel released the following statement of support:

“For almost two decades Dusty May’s proven track record as a winner, including Florida Atlantic’s magical run to a 2023 Final Four, speaks volumes about him and his coaching,” Manuel said in a statement. “We are so delighted to welcome Dusty, and his family, to the University of Michigan. He embodies the values of high integrity and outstanding character, coupled with an unparalleled understanding of the game of basketball.

“With his ties to the Midwest, Dusty has a deep understanding of our community, recruiting landscape and basketball tradition. I am thrilled to bring in a coach who has a demonstrated ability to develop talent and build successful programs. I believe Dusty will be an exceptional leader for our student-athletes and a tremendous asset to our basketball program and university.”

Michigan Basketball introduces Dusty May

During this afternoon’s introductory press conference, Manuel began his remarks by thanking Howard for his five years in Ann Arbor. He also explained that May was his “No. 1 target” and thanked John Beilein after he “provided extremely valuable insight to me over the last five days.”

“Michigan is a special place because everybody is pulling in the same direction,” May said. “We have a goal to develop long people and compete for championships. That goal will never change.”

He continued:

“We want to win championships, but we want to be easy on the eyes and fun to watch. Watching Michigan basketball will be enjoyable.”

As far as recruiting is concerned, May stated that his goal is to find the players that best fit the program:

“Our goal has always been find the best players we can find and help them be the best players they can be…we’re on the hunt for the players who fit us,” he said.

May also touched on his reputation as a “basketball junkie”, saying that “I don’t have a lot of hobbies. I wake up every day starving to get better. … I’m obsessed with becoming a better teacher and coach.”

It’s clear that May holds Beilein in high regard, revealing the following special advice he received from the former Michigan coach:

“Never waiver from the integrity of the game and from the responsibility we have as head coaches,” he said.

Bottom Line: The Dusty May era begins

It was a tough decision for Manuel to part ways with Howard, a legendary figure within the program from his playing days. However, with an 8-24 record this season, it became evident that change was necessary.

Dusty May arrives in Ann Arbor prepared to tackle the responsibilities of leading a program with one of the most iconic brands in college athletics. It seems he’s eager to hit the ground running and embrace the challenges ahead.