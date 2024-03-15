Michigan Basketball coach Juwan Howard has been fired

Juwan Howard has been fired

According to University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel, the Michigan Men’s Basketball team will have a new head coach for the 2024-25 season as Juwan Howard has been fired. During the 2023-24 season, Howard led the Wolverines to an 8-24 overall record, including a last-place finish in the Big Ten.

Warde Manuel’s Press Release

“After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men’s basketball coach,” said Manuel. “Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan, but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program. Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction. I am thankful for Juwan’s dedication, passion and commitment to U-M and for all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan.”

Howard Failed to Get the Job Done

In his five-year tenure with his Alma Mater, Juwan Howard led the Wolverines to a respectable 82-67 overall record. His leadership guided the team to two NCAA Tournament appearances, but that was not enough. Under his guidance, Michigan secured the 2021 Big Ten regular-season championship with a stellar 14-3 record Howard’s exceptional coaching in 2021 earned him prestigious accolades, including the Associated Press National Coach of the Year and the Big Ten Coach of the Year awards.

The Bottom Line:

The University of Michigan’s decision to part ways with Juwan Howard marks the end of an era for the Men’s Basketball team. While Howard’s tenure had its high points, the recent performance and direction of the program have led to a change in leadership. As the Wolverines look to the future, Howard’s legacy as a player and coach will remain a significant part of the team’s history.