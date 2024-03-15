Search

Here is what the Detroit Lions starting offense would look if the season started today. Expect for two of these starters to be replaced before the season begins.

Chase Lucas Agrees to Contract with San Francisco 49ers

0
Detroit Lions lose out on Chase Lucas as he joins the enemy.

Aaron Donald announces he is retiring from NFL

0
Aaron Donald just made a monumental announcement that is going to break the internet.
W.G. Brady

Michigan Basketball coach Juwan Howard has been fired

U of M

Juwan Howard has been fired

According to University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel, the Michigan Men’s Basketball team will have a new head coach for the 2024-25 season as Juwan Howard has been fired. During the 2023-24 season, Howard led the Wolverines to an 8-24 overall record, including a last-place finish in the Big Ten.

Warde Manuel’s Press Release

“After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men’s basketball coach,” said Manuel. “Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan, but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program. Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction. I am thankful for Juwan’s dedication, passion and commitment to U-M and for all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan.”

Howard Failed to Get the Job Done

In his five-year tenure with his Alma Mater, Juwan Howard led the Wolverines to a respectable 82-67 overall record. His leadership guided the team to two NCAA Tournament appearances, but that was not enough. Under his guidance, Michigan secured the 2021 Big Ten regular-season championship with a stellar 14-3 record Howard’s exceptional coaching in 2021 earned him prestigious accolades, including the Associated Press National Coach of the Year and the Big Ten Coach of the Year awards.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Coaching Change: The University of Michigan has announced that Juwan Howard will not return as the head coach of the Men’s Basketball team for the 2024-25 season, following a decision made by Athletic Director Warde Manuel.
  2. Disappointing Season: The decision comes after a challenging 2023-24 season where Howard led the Wolverines to an 8-24 overall record and a last-place finish in the Big Ten.
  3. Howard’s Legacy: Despite his departure, Howard’s tenure included notable achievements such as two NCAA Tournament appearances and a 2021 Big Ten regular-season championship. His contributions to the program have been acknowledged by Manuel, who praised Howard’s dedication and passion for his alma mater.

The Bottom Line:

The University of Michigan’s decision to part ways with Juwan Howard marks the end of an era for the Men’s Basketball team. While Howard’s tenure had its high points, the recent performance and direction of the program have led to a change in leadership. As the Wolverines look to the future, Howard’s legacy as a player and coach will remain a significant part of the team’s history.

Updated 2024 Detroit Lions Starting Offense

Here is what the Detroit Lions starting offense would look if the season started today. Expect for two of these starters to be replaced before the season begins.
Chase Lucas Agrees to Contract with San Francisco 49ers

Detroit Lions lose out on Chase Lucas as he joins the enemy.
Aaron Donald announces he is retiring from NFL

Aaron Donald just made a monumental announcement that is going to break the internet.
Detroit Lions to Meet with Tavierre Thomas

Another free agent cornerback is set to meet with the Detroit Lions.

Steve Yzerman admits Detroit Red Wings are still building

0
Following the passing of the trade deadline, Steve Yzerman admitted something some fans really did not want to hear.
Former Detroit Lions RB Bo Scarbrough Retires

0
Watch as a former Detroit Lions running back officially announces that he is hanging up his cleats and retiring from football.
Detroit Lions propose 4 rule changes for 2024

0
The Detroit Lions are reportedly trying to get the NFL Trade Deadline moved.
Updated Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Picks Following Carlton Davis III Trade

0
Here is an updated look at the Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Picks following their recent trade.
5 Players who must STEP UP for Detroit Red Wings to make the playoffs

0
There are 5 players who must elevate their games quickly for the Detroit Red Wings to make the playoffs.
