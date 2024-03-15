Search

Latest News:

Michigan Basketball coach Juwan Howard has been fired

0
The University of Michigan has decided on the fate of Juwan Howard for the 2024-25 season. Do you agree with this decision by Warde Manuel?

Updated 2024 Detroit Lions Starting Offense

0
Here is what the Detroit Lions starting offense would look if the season started today. Expect for two of these starters to be replaced before the season begins.

Chase Lucas Agrees to Contract with San Francisco 49ers

0
Detroit Lions lose out on Chase Lucas as he joins the enemy.
Paul Tyler

Michigan Basketball fans relieved after firing of Juwan Howard

U of M

The firing of Juwan Howard has left many Michigan Basketball fans relieved.

The Juwan Howard era at the University of Michigan has drawn to a close, with his termination following the team’s dismal season of 8-24, marking one of the worst performances in decades. Howard, an alum of the university, concludes his tenure after five seasons, during which the team achieved an overall record of 87-72, albeit marred by several controversies.

firing of Juwan Howard

The firing of Juwan Howard was announced today

Following the conclusion of the worst Michigan Basketball season in decades, Howard was let go in an announcement made earlier this afternoon.

“After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men’s basketball coach,” athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan, but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program. Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction. I am thankful for Juwan’s dedication, passion and commitment to U-M and for all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan.”

Michigan Basketball fans react to Howard’s termination

Following the announcement, Michigan basketball fans swiftly took to social media to share their reactions, with the prevailing sentiment leaning heavily towards positivity in response to the news.

firing of Juwan Howard,Michigan Basketball fans
firing of Juwan Howard,Michigan Basketball fans
firing of Juwan Howard,Michigan Basketball fans
firing of Juwan Howard,Michigan Basketball fans
firing of Juwan Howard,Michigan Basketball fans

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The firing of Juwan Howard was announced by Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel earlier today
  2. The termination came after the worst season for Michigan Basketball in decades
  3. Michigan Basketball fans began sending in their reactions to the news on social media
Michigan Football looking to land Dante Moore Jesse Minter 2023 Big Ten Tournament Michigan NIT Tournament Michigan Men's Basketball Michigan Basketball Joey Baker Durral Brooks Josh Wallace Olivier Nkamhoua Ryan Mallett Paul Finebaum Nick Eubanks 2023-24 Michigan Basketball Schedule Michigan Basketball suffers embarrassing loss Zak Zinter opens up about devastating leg injury

Bottom Line: Good luck to Howard

It’s regrettable that the University’s aspirations for the former Michigan Basketball icon didn’t materialize as envisioned upon his return to lead his alma mater. However, such outcomes are inherent to the nature of the business.

We express gratitude to Howard for his contributions to Michigan and extend our best wishes for his future endeavors. With his departure, the quest for a new Michigan Basketball coach begins.

Latest

U of M

Michigan Basketball coach Juwan Howard has been fired

0
The University of Michigan has decided on the fate of Juwan Howard for the 2024-25 season. Do you agree with this decision by Warde Manuel?
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Updated 2024 Detroit Lions Starting Offense

0
Here is what the Detroit Lions starting offense would look if the season started today. Expect for two of these starters to be replaced before the season begins.
Lions News Reports

Chase Lucas Agrees to Contract with San Francisco 49ers

0
Detroit Lions lose out on Chase Lucas as he joins the enemy.
NFL News Reports

Aaron Donald announces he is retiring from NFL

0
Aaron Donald just made a monumental announcement that is going to break the internet.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions News Reports

Jeff Okudah agrees to deal with Houston Texans

0
BREAKING: Former Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah has found a new home.
Lions News Reports

Chase Lucas Agrees to Contract with San Francisco 49ers

0
Detroit Lions lose out on Chase Lucas as he joins the enemy.
Red Wings News Reports

Lucas Raymond and Ben Chiarot get into scuffle during Detroit Red Wings practice [Video]

0
Video has emerged showing Lucas Raymond and Ben Chiarot needing to be pulled apart after getting into a scuffle at practice.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Free Agency Predictions: Josh Reynolds

0
Detroit Lions Free Agency: Find out our prediction for WR Josh Reynolds. Do you think the Lions will re-sign him?
Red Wings Notes

Top 10 Bob Probert Fights of All Time [Video]

0
WATCH: Top 10 Bob Probert Fights of All Time. What do you think was the best Probert fight?
Paul Tyler
Paul Tyler

Michigan Basketball coach Juwan Howard has been fired

W.G. Brady -
The University of Michigan has decided on the fate of Juwan Howard for the 2024-25 season. Do you agree with this decision by Warde Manuel?
Read more

Updated 2024 Detroit Lions Starting Offense

W.G. Brady -
Here is what the Detroit Lions starting offense would look if the season started today. Expect for two of these starters to be replaced before the season begins.
Read more

Chase Lucas Agrees to Contract with San Francisco 49ers

W.G. Brady -
Detroit Lions lose out on Chase Lucas as he joins the enemy.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!