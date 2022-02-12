Aidan Hutchinson says he is ready to ‘light up’ the 2022 NFL Combine

The Detroit Lions have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and there is a pretty good chance that they select an EDGE rusher when they are on the clock.

That EDGE rusher very well could be Heisman Trophy finalist Aidan Hutchinson out of the University of Michigan.

On Friday, Hutchinson, who is one of the most-dominant forces ever to come out of Michgian, explained why he believes he is going to excel in the NFL.

“I just think I have a rare combination between speed and power that not many guys coming out of the draft produce,” Hutchinson said on the PODcast. “A lot of people are one-trick ponies that can only do one thing. I believe I’ll be very versatile in the fact that I can use speed, I can use power, I can use a mixture of both. I can use a lot of my weapons at the next level, right away.”

Hutchinson also said he cannot wait to “light up” the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and that he plans on participating in every event.

“I’m gonna do everything at the combine. … I’m not scared of anything, and I can’t wait to light that thing up,” Hutchinson said on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

