Michigan Football announces Spring Game kickoff time

Michigan Football has announced that their spring game will take place on April 1 at 3 pm, in a Maize vs. Blue format, with referees and four quarters of action. The event is open to the public and parking at Michigan Stadium has been free in previous years. Michigan has recently won consecutive Big Ten Championships, generating positive buzz and creating intrigue for the upcoming spring game. Fans can expect a healthy competition at The Big House, with Michigan's talented and deep roster on display.

Key Points

Michigan's spring game is a highly anticipated event for die-hard Wolverines fans, with the opportunity for fans to witness the team's talented and deep roster in action. The consecutive Big Ten Championships have generated positive momentum and excitement for the upcoming season, and the spring game will provide an opportunity for the team to build upon this success. With free parking and open to the public, this event is a must-watch for Michigan Football fans. Mark your calendars for April 1 at 3 pm and get ready for some exciting football at The Big House.