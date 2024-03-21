fb
Michigan Football Assistant Greg Scruggs Resigns

Michigan Football Assistant Greg Scruggs Resigns

Greg Scruggs Resigns following OWI arrest

According to a report from The Detroit News, former Michigan Football defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has resigned from his position following an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in downtown Ann Arbor. Scruggs had a blood-alcohol content twice the state’s legal limit at the time of his arrest early Saturday morning. The incident and subsequent resignation were confirmed by new head coach Sherrone Moore in a statement, although Moore declined further comment to The Detroit News.

What Happened?

Ann Arbor Police arrested Gregg Scruggs after finding his vehicle stopped at an intersection with hazard lights on. Despite Scruggs claiming to have had limited drinks earlier in the evening, officers observed signs of intoxication and conducted field sobriety tests, which he failed. Scruggs had only recently been hired by Coach Moore on March 8, after spending the previous year as the defensive line coach at Wisconsin.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Greg Scruggs, former Michigan defensive line coach, resigned following a DUI arrest.
  2. Scruggs had a blood-alcohol content twice the legal limit in Ann Arbor.
  3. He was recently hired by Michigan after coaching at Wisconsin in 2023.
The Bottom Line – A Lesson in Responsibility

The resignation of Greg Scruggs serves as a cautionary tale for coaches and staff members in collegiate athletics. It emphasizes the need for responsible behavior both on and off the field and the swift actions that institutions may take to uphold their standards and reputation. As the Michigan Wolverines move forward, this incident will likely prompt a renewed focus on the conduct and expectations of all members of the football program.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

