Michigan Football Assistant Greg Scruggs Resigns

Greg Scruggs Resigns following OWI arrest

According to a report from The Detroit News, former Michigan Football defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has resigned from his position following an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in downtown Ann Arbor. Scruggs had a blood-alcohol content twice the state’s legal limit at the time of his arrest early Saturday morning. The incident and subsequent resignation were confirmed by new head coach Sherrone Moore in a statement, although Moore declined further comment to The Detroit News.

What Happened?

Ann Arbor Police arrested Gregg Scruggs after finding his vehicle stopped at an intersection with hazard lights on. Despite Scruggs claiming to have had limited drinks earlier in the evening, officers observed signs of intoxication and conducted field sobriety tests, which he failed. Scruggs had only recently been hired by Coach Moore on March 8, after spending the previous year as the defensive line coach at Wisconsin.

The Bottom Line – A Lesson in Responsibility

The resignation of Greg Scruggs serves as a cautionary tale for coaches and staff members in collegiate athletics. It emphasizes the need for responsible behavior both on and off the field and the swift actions that institutions may take to uphold their standards and reputation. As the Michigan Wolverines move forward, this incident will likely prompt a renewed focus on the conduct and expectations of all members of the football program.