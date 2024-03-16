Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Releases Statement Regarding Greg Scruggs

Sherrone Moore Releases Statement Regarding Greg Scruggs

Just moments ago, Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore released a statement regarding defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, who was arrested early Saturday morning for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Immediate Response to the Incident

“Greg made an unfortunate mistake and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated,” Moore said in his statement. “He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions. The football program and athletic department have suspended Greg indefinitely while we review details of the incident.”

The Bottom Line: Upholding Standards and Accountability

The statement from Coach Moore underscores the seriousness with which the program is treating the situation. It highlights Scruggs‘ acceptance of responsibility for his actions and indicates that the program is taking measured steps to address the issue, pending a thorough review of the incident. It will be very interesting to see if Scruggs still has a job with Wolverines when the investigation is complete.