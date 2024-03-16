Search

W.G. Brady

Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Releases Statement Regarding Greg Scruggs

U of M

Sherrone Moore Releases Statement Regarding Greg Scruggs

Just moments ago, Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore released a statement regarding defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, who was arrested early Saturday morning for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Sherrone Moore Releases Statement Regarding Greg Scruggs

Immediate Response to the Incident

“Greg made an unfortunate mistake and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated,” Moore said in his statement. “He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions. The football program and athletic department have suspended Greg indefinitely while we review details of the incident.”

Key Points:

  • Greg Scruggs, Michigan defensive line coach, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Head coach Sherrone Moore stated that Scruggs has taken accountability for his actions.
  • The Michigan football program and athletic department have suspended Scruggs indefinitely pending a review.
The Bottom Line: Upholding Standards and Accountability

The statement from Coach Moore underscores the seriousness with which the program is treating the situation. It highlights Scruggs‘ acceptance of responsibility for his actions and indicates that the program is taking measured steps to address the issue, pending a thorough review of the incident. It will be very interesting to see if Scruggs still has a job with Wolverines when the investigation is complete.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

