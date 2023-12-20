Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Brady Prieskorn

According to reports, Michigan Football has officially landed one of the top tight ends in America as Brady Prieskorn has signed with the Wolverines. Prieskorn, a 4-star tight end from Rochester Adams High School in Rochester Hills, MI, is the No. 2 ranked player in the state and the No. 1 ranked tight end in the nation for the Class of 2024, according to ESPN.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Brady Prieskorn via 247Sports:

Has an all-around skill set. Physical, willing blocker who gives great effort and shows functional strength already despite still having a lot of room to grow into his body. Has played split out and can run routes and catch the ball like a wide receiver. Shows twitch and quickness off the line. Changes directions well for a big man and can create separation as a result. Tracks the ball and catches passes away from his body very naturally. Did not post gaudy high school numbers based on his team’s offensive system but has been a big-play threat for great program and does a lot of little things well. Has played more unattached and standing up than with his hand down but has the tools and and skills to really play in any role in a variety of sets.

Highlight Video