Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Luke Hamilton

Michigan Football lands one of the top offensive lineman in the nation, and he just so happens to be from Ohio.

According to reports, Michigan Football has officially landed one of the top players from Ohio as Luke Hamilton has signed with the Wolverines. Hamilton, a 4-star interior offensive lineman from Avon, Ohio, is the No. 12 ranked player in the state and the No. 16 ranked IOL in the nation for the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Luke Hamilton via On3:

Hamilton is listed at 6-foot-4 on On3 but at 6-foot-6 on his Hudl page. Hamilton can play right tackle at the next level but isn’t overly athletic and lacks foot speed. However, he’s an absolute mauler when he lines up at right guard. Hamilton is at his best in the run game, and his film features several pancakes and clips where he just tosses dudes around. Hamilton is a bully in the trenches and will be a perfect fit at Michigan.

Highlight Video

