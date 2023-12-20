Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Micah Ka'apana

According to reports, Michigan Football has landed the top player in the state of Nevada, as Micah Ka'apana has signed with the Wolverines. Ka'Apana, a 4-star running back from Las Vegas Nevada, is the No. 1 ranked player in the state and the No. 27 ranked RB in the nation for the Class of 2024, according to On 3.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Ka'Apana via 247Sports:

A heady runner with an aggressive style, Kaapana doesn’t shy away from attacking gaps between the tackles and shows tremendous acceleration once he reaches the second level. In the high-profile matchup against powerhouse Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, which featured several elite Power Five defenders, Kaapana averaged more than five yards per carry and flashed terrific vision and anticipation, waiting for lanes to develop before wiggling through traffic for positive gains.

Highlight Video