Michigan Football HC Jim Harbaugh names replacement for LBs coach George Helow

In response to George Helow‘s announcement of his departure from the Michigan football staff, Jim Harbaugh has already found a replacement. It is none other than Chris Partridge, who was recently brought in with an intentionally vague role, but now officially named as the Wolverines' linebackers coach for the upcoming 2023 season and beyond. Partridge had previously coached Michigan's linebackers in 2016-17, followed by safeties in 2018-19, and then spent three seasons at Ole Miss. In addition, Sherrone Moore, who was co-offensive coordinator for the Wolverines in 2022, now has the title of offensive coordinator.

Coaching Staff Updates:



Sherrone Moore is now Offensive Coordinator and Chris Partridge has been named Linebackers Coach.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IPbnNOheA5 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 17, 2023

Key Points:

Chris Partridge has been officially named the new linebackers coach for Michigan football for the 2023 season and beyond.

Partridge previously coached Michigan's linebackers and safeties, as well as served as the Director of Player Personnel and special teams coordinator.

George Helow announced his departure as Michigan's linebackers coach on Thursday, prompting the quick replacement of Partridge.

Sherrone Moore is now the offensive coordinator on his own

The Big Picture: Jim Harbaugh replaces Helow with Chris Partridge

With the announcement of Chris Partridge as the new linebackers coach for Michigan football, the Wolverines are bringing in a coach who is no stranger to the program. Partridge has a five-year tenure at Michigan from 2015-19, where he had success on the recruiting trail, earned national recruiter of the year honors by 247Sports in 2017, and served in various roles such as special teams coordinator and Director of Player Personnel. His experience and familiarity with the program make him a valuable addition to the Wolverines' coaching staff.

The Bottom Line – A Familiar Face Returns to Michigan Football

With the departure of George Helow, the Wolverines wasted no time in finding a replacement in Chris Partridge. As a familiar face to the program, Partridge's experience and past successes make him a promising choice for the linebackers coach position. Michigan football fans can look forward to seeing how Partridge's coaching will impact the team in the upcoming 2023 season.