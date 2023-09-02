Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan Football honors Jim Harbaugh prior to running play vs. East Carolina [Video]

Michigan Football honors Jim Harbaugh:

Michigan Football honors Jim Harbaugh prior to running play vs. East Carolina

As you have likely heard by now, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is serving a 3-game, self-imposed suspension, that started on Saturday against East Carolina. On the Wolverines' second drive of the game, they honored Harbaugh by lining up in the “train” formation while holding up four fingers.

What did Michigan to do honor Jim Harbaugh?

Watch as Michigan lines up in the train formation while holding up four fingers to honor their head coach, Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh, of course, wore the No. 4 when he was a quarterback for the Wolverines.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Michigan football's head coach, Jim Harbaugh, is currently under a 3-game self-imposed suspension, which began with the game against East Carolina.
  2. During their second drive in the game against East Carolina, the Wolverines paid tribute to Harbaugh by adopting the “train” formation and simultaneously holding up four fingers.
  3. Despite Harbaugh's absence due to suspension, his influence and legacy are palpable. This is evident in actions such as quarterback J.J. McCarthy donning a “Free Harbaugh” t-shirt and the team's on-field tribute, emphasizing that Harbaugh remains at the forefront of the team's thoughts.
Bottom Line: Suspended, But Not Forgotten

Harbaugh may be suspended, but he is not forgotten. Whether it be quarterback J.J. McCarthy wearing a “Free Harbaugh” t-shirt during pre-game warmups, or the team lining up in a formation with four fingers in the air, the Michigan Football team has Harbaugh on their minds.

