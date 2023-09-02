Michigan Football honors Jim Harbaugh prior to running play vs. East Carolina [Video]

As you have likely heard by now, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is serving a 3-game, self-imposed suspension, that started on Saturday against East Carolina. On the Wolverines' second drive of the game, they honored Harbaugh by lining up in the “train” formation while holding up four fingers.

Watch as Michigan lines up in the train formation while holding up four fingers to honor their head coach, Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh, of course, wore the No. 4 when he was a quarterback for the Wolverines.

Bottom Line: Suspended, But Not Forgotten

Harbaugh may be suspended, but he is not forgotten. Whether it be quarterback J.J. McCarthy wearing a “Free Harbaugh” t-shirt during pre-game warmups, or the team lining up in a formation with four fingers in the air, the Michigan Football team has Harbaugh on their minds.