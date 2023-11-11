Michigan Football reveals who will replace Jim Harbaugh vs. Penn State

With just over two hours remaining until kickoff in the highly anticipated game between No. 3 Michigan and No. 9 Penn State at Happy Valley, the status of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh remains uncertain. Harbaugh, who faced a suspension from the Big Ten on Friday, has yet to receive confirmation on whether he will be allowed to coach the Wolverines in this crucial matchup.

As the Michigan buses arrived at Beaver Stadium, reports indicate that Harbaugh was not among those on the bus. However, he is reportedly in a position where he can be transported to the stadium swiftly if a stay is granted by the judge.

Plan B for Michigan

In the event that Harbaugh is unable to coach, Michigan Football has announced a contingency plan. According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is set to take the helm in Harbaugh's stead for this crucial matchup against Penn State. Moore's potential step into the lead coaching role adds another layer of intrigue to this top-ten showdown.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will serve as Michigan’s acting head coach today if Jim Harbaugh’s motion for a temporary restraining order is not granted before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/wxqvc33Of5 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 11, 2023

A Game of Wait and See

As the clock ticks closer to kickoff, the suspense continues to build around Michigan’s coaching situation. The team, fans, and football community are all on edge, waiting to see if Harbaugh will make a dramatic entrance or if Moore will step into the spotlight. Stay tuned for more updates as we find out more information.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Uncertainty Surrounds Jim Harbaugh's Coaching Status: With the game between No. 3 Michigan and No. 9 Penn State fast approaching, it remains unclear if Jim Harbaugh, suspended by the Big Ten, will coach the Wolverines. Sherrone Moore Ready to Step In: In the event that Harbaugh cannot coach, Michigan Football has announced that offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will lead the team in this pivotal matchup against Penn State. The Team Awaits a Judicial Decision: The situation is fluid, with the Michigan team and fans awaiting a last-minute judicial decision on Harbaugh's coaching eligibility for this crucial Big Ten game.

Bottom Line

Today's game at Happy Valley is shrouded in suspense, not just for the on-field battle between two top-ten teams, but also for the off-field drama involving Jim Harbaugh‘s coaching status. Whether Harbaugh can lead his team or Moore steps up in his place, this uncertainty adds an extra layer of intensity to an already high-stakes game. The outcome of this decision could have significant implications for both the game's dynamics and Michigan's season.