Michigan Injury Report: 1 Player Ruled OUT, 1 Questionable vs. Michigan State

On Saturday night, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will invade East Lansing when they take on the Michigan State Spartans. While Michigan may not face as extensive an injury roster as their rivals, they could be missing a couple of running backs from their depth chart.

Wolverines Injury Report

As the clock ticks down to the Paul Bunyan Trophy, one Michigan RB has already been ruled OUT and another has been listed as Questionable for the big game. CJ Stokes, a running back for Michigan, has been ruled OUT for the game. Additionally, Kalel Mullings, another key running back for the Wolverines, is listed as Questionable.

CJ Stokes — RB — Out

Kalel Mullings — RB — Questionable

Why it Matters

Kalel Mullings has demonstrated his worth as the No. 3 running back for the Wolverines this season. Although the Wolverines boast the dynamic duo of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards to lead their running game, the absence of Mullings and Stokes raises questions about the depth in their backfield.

Tonight's game, commencing at 7:30 p.m. ET, will be broadcast on NBC Sports/Peacock, and the Wolverine faithful eagerly await the unfolding drama on the field.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan grapples with key running back absences as CJ Stokes is ruled OUT, and Kalel Mullings remains Questionable. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards take the reins in the running game for the Wolverines. Coach Harbaugh's strategy in managing the injured running backs will be a focal point in the game.

Bottom Line – Adapting to Challenges

Though Michigan's depth at the running back position will take a hit on Saturday night, they certainly have more than enough firepower to make up for it. The Wolverines are currently listed as a 24.5-point favorite, and you can bet they will be focused to beat the Spartans.