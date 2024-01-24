Michigan president Santa Ono releases statement after Jim Harbaugh leaves for Chargers

On Wednesday evening, news broke that Jim Harbaugh had made the decision to accept an offer to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Just moments ago, University of Michigan President Santa Ono released a statement confirming that Harbaugh is leaving for the NFL and thanking him for all he did for the university.

What did Santa Ono Say?

“We have been in talks with Jim Harbaugh for the last several weeks and have tried our best to retain him as our football coach. Jim called me today and let me know that he has made the difficult decision to leave Michigan and join the Los Angeles Chargers in pursuit of his NFL dreams.

“For the fans and the players, and for me personally, we are sad to hear of Jim's departure. His drive and ambition turned our program around, delivered our first national championship and a quarter century and maintained Michigan as the all-time winningest team in the history of college football.

“I thank him for all he has done for the University of Michigan and respect his decision. He has been an extraordinary leader, and a friend. I will be cheering for Jim as she embarks on his next adventure.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Acknowledgment of Efforts to Retain Harbaugh: President Ono mentioned that the university had been in talks with Jim Harbaugh for several weeks, attempting to retain him as their football coach. However, Harbaugh ultimately made the decision to leave for the NFL. Recognition of Harbaugh's Impact and Achievements: Ono expressed sadness over Harbaugh's departure, acknowledging his significant contributions to the program. Expression of Gratitude and Support: President Ono thanked Jim Harbaugh for all he has done for the University of Michigan, stating his respect for Harbaugh's decision.

Bottom Line: End of an Era

University of Michigan President Santa Ono's statement on Jim Harbaugh's departure to the Los Angeles Chargers conveys a deep sense of appreciation and respect for Harbaugh's contributions to Michigan's football legacy. While acknowledging the university's efforts to keep him, Ono recognizes Harbaugh's ambition and drive, which were instrumental in revitalizing the football program and securing a national championship. His words reflect not just a professional relationship but also a personal admiration, as he extends heartfelt thanks and support for Harbaugh's future endeavors in the NFL. This transition marks the end of a significant chapter in Michigan football history and the beginning of a new era for both Harbaugh and the university.