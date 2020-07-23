Michigan recruit Xavier Worthy to skip senior HS season, enroll with Wolverines early

One of the Michigan Wolverines top recruits has decided that he’ll be heading to Ann Arbor early.

Four-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy will be forgoing his senior season at Central East High School in Fresno, Calif. and enroll early with the Wolverines:

Earlier in the week, the state of California announced that high school sports would be pushed back to December/January thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is ranked the 94th overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class according to 247Sports. His scouting report reads:

“Explosive speedster with elite speed (10.55 PR in 100m as sophomore), dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. Crisp route runner, with ability to quickly gain separation and stretch the field. Natural pass-catcher who can get deep consistently while also taking shorter passes. Good body control and ability to adjust to throws. Also adept punt and kick returner. Slender frame will need to add weight and strength. Projects as immediate impact Power 5 player and second or third day NFL draft pick.”

