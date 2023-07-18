Merch
Michigan Reigns ‘Class Of The Big Ten,’ Declares Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd

By Jeff Bilbrey
Michigan Wolverines: A New Dawn in the Big Ten

The tides are changing in college football. According to Fox Sports 1 analyst Colin Cowherd, the Michigan Wolverines are not just making a statement, but are the statement in the Big Ten conference. This comes as a wake-up call to teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes, traditionally seen as favorites for the national championship.

Embracing a New Era in the B1G

As our Michigan Wolverines gear up for another promising season, the Buckeyes are simultaneously preparing to fight for a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff (CFP) spot. However, their dream ended in despair last season, courtesy of a missed field goal in the final moments against the eventual champions, the Georgia Bulldogs.

Power Shift: Rise of the Wolverines

While the Buckeyes reflect on their defeat, a new obstacle has appeared on their radar – the Wolverines. As noted by Cowherd on his show, ‘The Herd,' Michigan might be the team to disrupt the conference championship plans of the Buckeyes and other Big Ten aspirants.

Wolverines: The B1G Torchbearers

“In the Big Ten, Michigan is the class to follow right now,” Cowherd confidently announced to Joel Klatt, a fellow college football analyst at Fox Sports. This statement underscores a notable shift in the Big Ten's landscape over recent years.

Wolverine's Transformation

Cowherd pointed to the recent triumphs over Ohio State, a clarified team identity, and a focus on power football as evidence of Michigan's ascendancy. “When you consider who's returning, this is Coach Jim Harbaugh's best team,” Cowherd continued.

The B1G Duel: Wolverines vs. Buckeyes

Despite conceding the Wolverines' growth, Klatt argued that Michigan's last two victories over the Buckeyes were more upsets than a consistent pattern. However, regardless of his assessment, the Wolverines have emerged as a legitimate challenger for the Big Ten crown and a force to reckon with on the national scene.

