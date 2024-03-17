Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo Reacts to NCAA Tournament Fate [Video]

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was nervous heading into Selection Sunday

In a thrilling moment for the Michigan State Spartans, the team has secured its spot in the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as the No. 9 seed in the West Region. The announcement, which came as a relief to many, means the Spartans will face off against No. 8 seed Mississippi State in the Round of 64.

The Reaction

The tension was palpable as the team, alongside Coach Tom Izzo, awaited their fate. A video released by the Spartans captured the moment of revelation, showcasing a visibly nervous Izzo surrounded by his team. The relief and excitement were evident as they learned they had made it into the tournament.

Hearing your name called on Selection Sunday >>> pic.twitter.com/S2njIpHTaP — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 17, 2024

Coach Izzo’s Reaction

In a post-announcement interview, Coach Izzo opened up about the anxiety leading up to the reveal, calling it “one of the most anxious days of my career.”

MSU coach Tom Izzo calls it "one of the most anxious days of my career." Said he felt comfortable Saturday until all that played out and heard the Spartans were on the bubble. Didn't sleep after that, he added. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 17, 2024

Izzo said when he realized MSU wasn't in Dayton for a play-in game, he felt, "Uh oh," in concern that the Spartans might not be in the field. "But I felt relieved once they called our name." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 17, 2024

Despite the roller-coaster season, with the Spartans starting as favorites but facing early struggles, their resilience has been evident. Finishing the season with a 19-14 record, the team showed flashes of brilliance, especially in their mid-season rally. However, inconsistency in the latter half left them in a precarious position.

Bottom Line

The road ahead is challenging, but the Spartans have a history of rising to the occasion under Coach Tom Izzo’s leadership. As they gear up for their first tournament game, all eyes will be on Michigan State to see if they can turn their season’s struggles into a memorable March Madness run.