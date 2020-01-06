Michigan State Spartans move up in newest AP Top 25 Poll

The Michigan State Spartans are moving up in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 poll, released earlier today.

Following yesterday’s blowout victory over the visiting Michigan Wolverines, the Spartans now sit in the 8th spot; they were previously ranked #14.

Meanwhile, Michigan has dropped to #19; they were previously ranked #12.

The Top Ten:

1. Gonzaga

2. Duke

3. Kansas

4. Baylor

5. Auburn

6. Butler

7. San Diego State

8. Michigan State

9. Oregon

10. Florida State

The Spartans will host Minnesota on Thursday.