MSU News

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston posts sad photo to Instagram as season ends abruptly

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

There is absolutely no question about it, Cassius Winston will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players ever to play at Michigan State.

Unfortunately, Winston’s career has come to an abrupt end as the NCAA announced on Thursday that the upcoming Men’s Basketball Tournament has been canceled.

Following the news, Winston took to Instagram and posted a photo that is sure to bring out the emotions of many Michigan State fans.

View this post on Instagram

Forever a SpartanDawg💚🖤

A post shared by Cash🖤 #LuvSmoothie🖤 (@cassiuswinston5) on

In 30 games this season, Winston averaged 18.6 points and 5.9 assists per game.

Comments

