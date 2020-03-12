Michigan State’s Cassius Winston posts sad photo to Instagram as season ends abruptly

There is absolutely no question about it, Cassius Winston will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players ever to play at Michigan State.

Unfortunately, Winston’s career has come to an abrupt end as the NCAA announced on Thursday that the upcoming Men’s Basketball Tournament has been canceled.

Following the news, Winston took to Instagram and posted a photo that is sure to bring out the emotions of many Michigan State fans.

In 30 games this season, Winston averaged 18.6 points and 5.9 assists per game.