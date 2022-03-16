Michigan to be without key player for opening round matchup vs. Colorado State

On Thursday, Michigan will open up their 2022 NCAA Tournament with a matchup against No. 6 seed, Colorado State.

Unfortunately, according to reports, the Wolverines will be without point guard DeVante’ Jones as he is dealing with a concussion.

From 247Sports:

DeVante’ Jones did not travel with the Michigan men’s basketball team to Indianapolis and is expected to miss the Wolverines’ NCAA Tournament game against Colorado State, a program spokesperson confirmed Wednesday morning.

The point guard is in concussion protocol, the spokesperson said. The program is hopeful Jones can join the team in Indianapolis if it reaches the second round.