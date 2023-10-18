Michigan vs. Michigan State: ESPN's SP+ predicts lopsided final score

ESPN's SP+ has released its much-anticipated predictions for the Week 8 college football matchups, and one game that's particularly in the spotlight is the fierce in-state rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing. As expected, this model predicts a lopsided game.

Rivalry Week

As the Wolverines prepare to venture into Spartan Stadium, they are currently favored by a whopping 24.5 points over the Spartans. One year ago, Blake Corum ran wild on his way to 177 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. When all was said and done, the Wolverines went home happy with a dominant 29-7 win.

Fast forward to the present and Michigan is arguably the best team in the nation, while Michigan State has been an embarrassment. With that being said, you can bet the Spartans will give everything they have to turn their season around with a big win over the Wolverines.

The Prediction

ESPN's SP+ model, renowned for its predictive accuracy, assigns Michigan an 87% win probability for this clash and forecasts a final score of 34-14 in favor of the Wolverines.

ESPN's SP+ predicts a 34-14 win for the Michigan Wolverines over the Michigan State Spartans in their upcoming rivalry game. Michigan is a heavy favorite with an 87% win probability, while the Spartans aim to turn the tide with a new-look team and a young quarterback. A history of dramatic clashes and a dominant Michigan performance in the previous season set the stage for this high-stakes matchup.

Bottom Line – Time Will Tell

As predictions roll in, the stage is set for another epic chapter in the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry. Football fans eagerly await to see if the Wolverines can maintain their dominant form or if the Spartans, armed with fresh faces and renewed determination, can turn the tide. In the realm of college football, this rivalry remains an electrifying spectacle year after year.