Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread shifts with Blake Corum’s status unclear

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • Michigan plays Ohio State on Saturday
  • The point spread has shifted in the Buckeyes favor

This coming Saturday, the biggest rivalry in sports will be renewed when second-ranked Ohio State hosts third-ranked Michigan in Columbus, Ohio. Both the Buckeyes and Wolverines are coming off scares as Ohio State survived a close one against Maryland and Michigan needed a field goal with just nine seconds remaining to defeat the upset-minded Illinois Fighting Illini. Following those games, the opening Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread was released, and it was the Buckeyes who were favored by 6.5 points. But, with Blake Corum‘s status still unclear, the point spread has shifted.

What is the Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread?

What is the Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread?

Following Saturday’s games, FanDuel had Ohio State as a 6.5-point favorite over Michigan.

Now, with Blake Corum‘s status for Saturday’s game being unclear, the Buckeyes are now a 9.5-point favorite over the Wolverines.

Following Saturday’s game, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that Corum did not have any structural damage, which was obviously good news.

Nation, who will win, Michigan or Ohio State?

Michigan vs. Ohio State Point Spread

