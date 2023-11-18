Michigan vs. Ohio State Point Spread: Wolverines Open as Favorite over Buckeyes

On Saturday, No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State both took care of business with the Wolverines barely surviving on the road against Maryland, while the Buckeyes blew the doors off Minnesota at the Horseshoe in Columbus. With the wins, both Michigan and Ohio State are 11-0 on the season with a head-to-head matchup coming next Saturday in Ann Arbor. The opening point spread has been released and the Wolverines are favored at home.

What is the Michigan vs. Ohio State Point Spread?

The opening point spread has been revealed and Michigan has opened as a 6-point favorite over Ohio State. This is a HUGE game with absolutely everything on the line for both teams as the winner will advance to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, while the loser will have to hope to back into the College Football Playoff.

Bottom Line: It is Almost Time for THE GAME!

The upcoming game between Michigan and Ohio State is not just another regular-season matchup; it's a clash of titans with monumental implications. With both teams standing at an impressive 11-0, the stakes couldn't be higher. The fact that Michigan Football is favored by 6 points in the opening spread adds an interesting dynamic to this historic rivalry, heightening the anticipation and excitement. This game is set to be a defining moment for both teams, where the victor not only claims bragging rights but also a clear path to the Big Ten Championship and a strong contention for the College Football Playoff.