Michigan WR Karmello English Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Michigan WR Karmello English is leaving Ann Arbor

Michigan wide receiver Karmello English has announced his decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. As a former four-star recruit and a top-rated player in his class, English’s departure could have implications for Michigan’s wide receiver lineup. His decision to enter the transfer portal underscores the dynamic nature of college football rosters and the ongoing quest for players to find the best fit for their talents and aspirations.

Karmello English Makes His Decision

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time as a Wolverine,” English said. “I would like to thank Coach Harbaugh, Coach Moore and Coach Bellamy for believing in my ability to play at UM. More notably, I appreciate my teammates, Michigan fans and my support staff!”

English Had One Catch But He Made It Count

English recorded a single reception during his tenure at Michigan, a four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Tuttle in the late stages of a 52-7 triumph against Indiana.

The Big Picture: Navigating the Transfer Portal Era

The transfer portal has become a significant aspect of college football, offering players like Karmello English an opportunity to explore new options. For teams, it presents both challenges and opportunities in managing rosters and maintaining competitive balance. English’s transfer is a reminder of the importance for programs to adapt to this era of increased player mobility.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Karmello English, a wide receiver for the Michigan Wolverines, has announced his intention to transfer. English was a four-star recruit and appeared in seven games during Michigan’s championship season. He will officially enter the transfer portal on April 16.

The Bottom Line – A Fresh Start for English

As Karmello English prepares to enter the transfer portal, he looks ahead to a new chapter in his football career. As English seeks a new collegiate home, both he and the Michigan football program will look to the future, embracing the changes and opportunities that lie ahead. We certainly wish him the best of luck moving forward.