Michigan WR Roman Wilson makes INSANE touchdown catch vs. Nebraska [Video]

Michigan WR Roman Wilson makes INSANE touchdown catch vs. Nebraska

OH. MY. GOODNESS!!! During the first quarter of Saturday's game between Michigan and Nebraska, Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson made a touchdown catch that he (nor anyone else who saw it) will EVER forget.

What did Roman Wilson do?

Take a look as Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy heaves up a pass to Wilson, who makes a catch over… and around… and through a Nebraska defensive back for the first TD of the game.

ROMAN WILSON MOSSED HIM 🥶



pic.twitter.com/07OLp9GNZo — betr (@betr) September 30, 2023

Why it Matters

The No. 2 Wolverines are playing on the road for the first time this season, and Wilson got them off to a great start with a nearly impossible touchdown catch. The TD catch was Wilson's seventh of the season.