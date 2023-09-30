Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan WR Roman Wilson makes INSANE touchdown catch vs. Nebraska [Video]

Michigan WR Roman Wilson makes INSANE touchdown catch vs. Nebraska

Michigan WR Roman Wilson makes INSANE touchdown catch vs. Nebraska

OH. MY. GOODNESS!!! During the first quarter of Saturday's game between Michigan and Nebraska, Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson made a touchdown catch that he (nor anyone else who saw it) will EVER forget.

Roman Wilson makes insane touchdown catch

What did Roman Wilson do?

Take a look as Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy heaves up a pass to Wilson, who makes a catch over… and around… and through a Nebraska defensive back for the first TD of the game.

Why it Matters

The No. 2 Wolverines are playing on the road for the first time this season, and Wilson got them off to a great start with a nearly impossible touchdown catch. The TD catch was Wilson's seventh of the season.

