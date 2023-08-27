Miguel Cabrera blasts home run No. 510, moves up on all-time list [Video]

Miguel Cabrera blasts home run No. 510 of his career

Future Hall of Fame Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera gave the fans at Comerica Park a thrill this afternoon, blasting his 510th home run and moving into 26th place on the MLB all-time home run list.

Cabrera's home run was the lone highlight of the afternoon

Prior to Miggy's blast, the Tigers hadn't put up much of a fight at all against the Astros and former fan favorite Justin Verlander. Heading into the bottom of the 8th inning, the Astros enjoyed a 14-0 lead as well as a 21-2 advantage in hits. The Tigers weren't able to capture any of the magic that propelled them to a dramatic comeback victory on Friday night, eventually dropping what would be their second straight loss to Houston by a 17-4 final score.

Miguel Cabrera blasts home run No. 510, moving into 26th place

Cabrera broke the Astros shutout attempt with his 510th home run in the 8th inning. With the blast, he moved past former Tiger Gary Sheffield for 26th place all-time on the MLB home run list:

Now, No. 26 on MLB's all-time home run list, Miguel Cabrera 💥



🎥 @MLBpic.twitter.com/HM4SzNDjee — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) August 27, 2023

Bottom Line: We were fortunate to be able to have Miggy for so long

We in the Motor City have certainly been treated to some of the greatest athletes in their respective sports suiting up for our teams, whether they be on the field, ice, or court.

It's going to be sad to see a legend like Miguel Cabrera hang up the cleats, but we're happy that he gave us so many memories over the years and will be a Detroit icon forever.