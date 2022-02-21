Miguel Cabrera reveals end-of-career goal is title for Detroit

Detroit Tigers future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera’s career is running on fumes but that does not mean that he done.
During a recent interview with MLive, Cabrera revealed that one of his remaining goals with the Tigers is to bring a World Series title to the city of Detroit.
From MLive:
Asked what’s left to accomplish in his career, Cabrera replied: “Winning in Detroit. I think that it’s something that we owe to the city, something that we have sought for many years but have always have come up short.”
We agree, Miggy!
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings