Miguel Cabrera reveals end-of-career goal is title for Detroit

Detroit Tigers future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera’s career is running on fumes but that does not mean that he done.

During a recent interview with MLive, Cabrera revealed that one of his remaining goals with the Tigers is to bring a World Series title to the city of Detroit.

From MLive:

Asked what’s left to accomplish in his career, Cabrera replied: “Winning in Detroit. I think that it’s something that we owe to the city, something that we have sought for many years but have always have come up short.”

We agree, Miggy!